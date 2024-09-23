Over weekend, sappers of SES in Kyiv and region seized warheads of two X-101 missiles. PHOTOS

Over the weekend of September 21-22, sappers of the Mobile Rescue Center of the State Emergency Service of Ukraine conducted demining in Kyiv and Kyiv region.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the Mobile Rescue Center of the SES of Ukraine.

During the work, experts seized a large number of dangerous explosive devices:

three artillery shells of different caliber,

two mortar shells,

a hand-held defense grenade

an anti-personnel fragmentation strike-time-fused high-explosive shell and

warheads of two X-101 missiles.

It is noted that all the found explosive items were seized and safely transported for further destruction. Fortunately, there were no casualties.







Due to the increase in the number of explosive devices, the SES urged to follow the following recommendations: