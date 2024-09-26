Occupiers shelled Kupiansk-Vuzlovyi in Kharkiv region, wounding a 78-year-old man. PHOTOS

In the afternoon of 26 September, Russian invaders shelled Kupiansk-Vuzlovyi in the Kharkiv region. A 78-year-old man was wounded as a result of the shelling.

This was reported by the Kharkiv Regional Prosecutor's Office, Censor.NET reports.

According to investigators, the shelling took place around 4:30 p.m.

"A 78-year-old man was wounded. Residential buildings and outbuildings were damaged," the ministry said of the consequences of the Russian attack.

In addition, in the morning, Russians attacked Kupyansk with a drone, no one was injured. The village of Kivsharivka also suffered from Russian shelling. A school building was destroyed there. There were no casualties.

Read more: Russians changed construction of air bombs, now they can reach Zaporizhzhia city center - Defense Forces