In the Kharkiv region, 8 civilians were wounded on the last day as a result of Russian shelling.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the head of the Kharkiv RMA Oleh Synehubov

Yesterday, on 26 September, at 16:40, the enemy dropped two unmanned aerial vehicles on Kharkiv. Three private houses and a car were damaged. Five civilians were injured.

In the village of Ivashky, the shelling destroyed a one-storey apartment building, damaged outbuildings, garages, two cars, a motorbike, a farm building, and power lines. A civilian man was wounded.

A house was damaged as a result of shelling of Bezruky village by MLRS. In the village of Pidvysoke, three private houses and garages were damaged as a result of shelling from Tornado-S MLRS. A school building was damaged in the village of Kivsharivka as a result of a hit from an unidentified aerial vehicle.

In the village of Kupyansk-Vuzlovyi, a series of shelling by the Ukrainian military damaged the premises of two cafes, 20 houses, and the central market. A civilian man was wounded.





In Novoosynove village, the enemy fired from Grad multiple rocket launchers. Four residential buildings were damaged. In the village of Slatyne, three private households were damaged as a result of shelling from Uragan MRLS, and the grass caught fire. In the town of Vovchansk, a private household was damaged. A civilian man was injured. A house burned down in the village of Prudyanka as a result of a UAV crash.

