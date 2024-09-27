ENG
Day in Kharkiv region: enemy attacked with KABs, UAVs, with MLRSs and tanks, 8 people were injured. PHOTO

In the Kharkiv region, 8 civilians were wounded on the last day as a result of Russian shelling.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the head of the Kharkiv RMA Oleh Synehubov

Yesterday, on 26 September, at 16:40, the enemy dropped two unmanned aerial vehicles on Kharkiv. Three private houses and a car were damaged. Five civilians were injured.

In the village of Ivashky, the shelling destroyed a one-storey apartment building, damaged outbuildings, garages, two cars, a motorbike, a farm building, and power lines. A civilian man was wounded.

A house was damaged as a result of shelling of Bezruky village by MLRS. In the village of Pidvysoke, three private houses and garages were damaged as a result of shelling from Tornado-S MLRS. A school building was damaged in the village of Kivsharivka as a result of a hit from an unidentified aerial vehicle.

In the village of Kupyansk-Vuzlovyi, a series of shelling by the Ukrainian military damaged the premises of two cafes, 20 houses, and the central market. A civilian man was wounded.

Обстріли Куп'янську-Вузловоого
In Novoosynove village, the enemy fired from Grad multiple rocket launchers. Four residential buildings were damaged. In the village of Slatyne, three private households were damaged as a result of shelling from Uragan MRLS, and the grass caught fire. In the town of Vovchansk, a private household was damaged. A civilian man was injured. A house burned down in the village of Prudyanka as a result of a UAV crash.

Read more on Censor.NET: Day in Kharkiv region: in the morning the enemy attacked Bohodukhiv district, fired on 4 settlements in a day

