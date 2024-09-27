Ukrainian soldiers captured about two dozen occupiers during operation to liberate aggregate plant in Vovchansk - DIU. PHOTO

At the final stage of the liberation of the Vovchansk Aggregate Plant, Ukrainian defenders managed to capture about two dozen Russian invaders. The unique operation, which lasted more than a week, was carried out by scouts from the Timur Special Forces unit, fighters from the Stugna, Paragon, Junger, RDC, Terror, and BDK units.

This was stated by the commander of the Stugna unit of the Timur DIU Special Forces, Dmytro (Linux), in an interview with LIGA .net, Censor.NET reports.

"At the final stage, we managed to capture about two dozen prisoners who finally realized the pointlessness of further resistance and surrendered," the scout noted.

In particular, the prisoners reported that the Russian DIU special forces commanding them were either killed or some tried to withdraw, leaving their subordinates to die at the plant.

See also Censor.NET: Occupants shell the place where the city of Vovchansk used to be. VIDEO

In addition, according to the prisoners' testimonies, they were outraged that the commanders kept most of the food and water that was delivered to them by drone drops.

According to Linux, all this time, the Russian command deceitfully kept its soldiers at the plant, promising them rotation, a breakthrough of the blockade, and support. There were frequent cases of desertion among the occupiers, and there were attempts to escape, which were also unsuccessful.

According to the Special Forces officer, during the four months of the blockade, Russians repeatedly tried to break through to the plant, but most of those who tried to do so were eliminated.

Read also: Budanov rewards special forces who liberated Vovchansk Aggregate Plant: There has never been such an operation in our history. Photo report

Operation to vacate the plant

According to Linux, during the several months of the blockade, various units of the Ukrainian Defence Forces conducted reconnaissance by combat and entered the plant. The final plan and the start of the clean-up operation was formed in early September.

The unique operation, which lasted more than a week, was conducted by scouts from the Timur Special Forces, fighters from the Stugna, Paragon, Junger, RDC, Terror, and BDK units.

"The operation was successful because the enemy was unable to detect our accumulations and the approach of the main forces. It took us a lot of time and effort, but the result was worth the effort. The soldiers who performed the task spent several weeks in extremely difficult conditions with limited resources," the soldier said.

See also Censor.NET: Seven occupants captured by Ukrainian soldiers. VIDEO

Earlier, Censor.NET reported that the Vovchansk Aggregate Plant had been liberated from the occupiers.