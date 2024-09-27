42-year-old evader was caught on fictitious marriage with 78-year-old mother-in-law at border with Hungary - SBGS. PHOTO

Border guards detained a man at the "Tysa" checkpoint who wanted to leave Ukraine. His reason for travelling abroad was supposed to be the disability of his "wife".

This was reported by the Western Regional Directorate of the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine-Western Border.

As noted, the couple arrived at the border with Hungary in a minibus. The man was 42 years old, and his wife was 78 years old.

"Wife on paper"

He is a native of the Khmelnytskyi region, and she is from the Luhansk region; they got married in Kyiv last year.

The man's reason for travelling abroad was to be his wife's disability. He told the border guards of the Chop detachment that he was accompanying her for treatment in Italy.

"However, during the conversation, the border guards found out that the man had a child from the daughter of his current 'wife on paper', who is actually his mother-in-law," the SBGS said.

Later, the man admitted that he was in a civil marriage with her daughter and intended to get to Italy to see his child and his real wife. The mother-in-law agreed to the deal to help her son-in-law get a deferral from military service and to travel abroad.

Border guards did not let the man cross the border.

The woman's actions have signs of a criminal offence under Article 332 of the CCU, and the man's - under Article 336 of the CCU.

