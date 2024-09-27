In Nizhyn, head of district police department knocks down and kills soldier: SBI opens proceedings. PHOTOS

Today, on 27 September, the head of the Nizhyn district police department knocked down and killed a serviceman who had run out onto the road. The man died on the spot as a result of injuries.

This was reported by the SBI press service, Censor.NET reports.

As noted, today around 11:00, a law enforcement officer in a police car was moving towards one of the intersections in the centre of Nizhyn. Suddenly, a man ran onto the carriageway. The collision could not be avoided, and the serviceman died on the spot from his injuries.

According to preliminary data, the driver was sober.







One of the heads of the Nizhyn district police department was driving the car that committed the auto-pedestrian accident, the SBI writes.

The criminal proceedings are being conducted on the grounds of an offence under Part 2 of Article 286 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (violation of the rules of road safety or operation of transport by a person driving a vehicle, which caused the death of the victim).

Necessary investigative actions are being carried out to fully and comprehensively investigate the circumstances of the accident.






