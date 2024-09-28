Day in Donetsk region: enemy shelled 13 settlements, 1 person died, 14 more were wounded. PHOTOS

Last day, the Russians did not stop shelling the Donetsk region. Explosions rang out in 13 settlements of the Donetsk region. One person died, 14 were injured

As Censor.NET informs, this was reported by the head of the Donetsk RMA, Vadim Filashkin

Pokrovsk district

In Kurakhove, the private sector and the industrial area were hit; private houses in Kurakhivka and Hirnyk, an administrative building in Ostrovske, and a business in Dalne were damaged. In Dobropillia, 7 people were injured, 2 administrative buildings and 7 houses were damaged, and a business was damaged in Sviatohorivka. One person was wounded in Myrnohrad, a private house was damaged.

Russian shelling damaged an educational institution in Illinivka and 4 private houses, outbuildings, and cars in Stepanivka.

According to the Pokrovsk CMA, on 27 September, the private sector of the central part of Pokrovsk came under hostile fire. At 10:40 p.m., as a result of hostile shelling, 4 private houses were destroyed, and more than 15 more were damaged. The blast wave blew out windows, doors, and roofs in the households. As of 10.00 a.m. this morning, the Contact Centre has received 19 calls from residents of Pokrovsk about damage to residential buildings.

On the night of 28 September, Russian troops struck Dobropillia four times, injuring 7 civilians. Two apartment buildings, a private house, an administrative building, and a garage were destroyed. A private house and a cultural institution were damaged in the village of Vodianske, and a farm in Svyatohorivka.

Kramatorsk district

The occupiers dropped an FAB-250 bomb with a UMPK module on Nove village, killing a civilian and damaging three private houses.

In Kramatorsk, 6 houses and an industrial building were damaged. At night, the enemy attacked the city twice more. 6 private houses and an industrial facility were damaged.

Two facilities were damaged in Illinivka and another 9 in Stepanivka.

The enemy attacked Kostyantynivka five times - with a Kh-38 missile, three-phased array rockets, and artillery. Four civilians were injured. Three apartment buildings two private houses, a market (88 pavilions), a shopping center, a shop, a cafe, a car, and critical infrastructure were destroyed.

Russians hit Sloviansk with two UMPB D-30SN bombs, wounding two people and damaging a critical infrastructure facility.

Bakhmut district

In the Chasiv Yar district, 8 private houses, a multi-story building, and 3 industrial buildings were damaged.

