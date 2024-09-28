Russian Armed Forces Colonel Kolomeytsev, involved in training of Shahed operators, eliminated in Russia - DIU. PHOTO

On the night of 27 September, Russian army colonel Alexey Kolomeitsev, who headed the 924th State Centre for Unmanned Aerial Vehicles of the Russian Ministry of Defence, was killed in the Moscow region.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the Telegram channel of the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine.

It is noted that Kolomeytsev was in charge of the 924th State Centre (military unit 20924) of Unmanned Aerial Vehicles of the Russian Ministry of Defence, which trains specialists in the combat use of drones, in particular "shaheds", as well as UAV maintenance personnel.

The intelligence noted that the occupier was directly involved in Russia's full-scale invasion and war crimes against Ukraine.

