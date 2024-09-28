Explosion occurred on railway bridge in Samara region of Russian Federation - Russian media. VIDEO+PHOTOS

On the afternoon of Saturday, 28 September, an explosion occurred on a railway bridge near the Russian city of Kinel. Traffic on the bridge was temporarily suspended.

This was reported by the Baza Telegram channel, Censor.NET reports.

It is noted that at approximately 13:30, an unknown device exploded on a railway bridge near the city of Kinel, Samara region of the Russian Federation. The explosion damaged two concrete structures supporting the railway track. The railway tracks were not damaged.

It is reported that the movement of freight trains has been temporarily suspended.

In addition, the Telegram channel writes that a freight train was moving across the bridge at the time of the explosion.

See more: Explosions occurred in occupied Mariupol: Air defense of ruscists is working. PHOTO