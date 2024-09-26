Explosions occurred in occupied Mariupol: Air defense of ruscists is working. PHOTO

Explosions were heard in the temporarily occupied Mariupol.

This was reported by the mayor's adviser Petro Andriushchenko, Censor.NET reports.

"The first echelon of the Russian integrated air defence system. Simultaneous launch of air defence and raised aircraft. They are trying to shoot down ... something moving towards Rostov-on-Don across the sea," he said.

As a reminder, on 24 September 2024, explosions were also heard in Mariupol.

After that, the Russian invaders enhanced "security measures" in the occupied city.

