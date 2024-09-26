Ruscists intensify "security measures" in occupied Mariupol, demand to show Russian passports. VIDEO

Russian occupiers have stepped up "security measures" after recent attacks on the Mariupol region.

This was reported by the press service of the city council, Censor.NET informs.

"The occupation police, together with the FSS and the military commandant's office, organised a real 'clean-up' on the Bilosaray Spit.

The pseudo-law enforcement officers claimed that this was part of a set of measures to "get to know the population". However, this "acquaintance" was carried out at gunpoint, and residents were demanded to show their Russian passports," the statement said.

However, the mayor's office noted that in this way the occupiers are looking for pro-Ukrainian residents and intimidating civilians.

As a reminder, on 24 September 2024, explosions were heard in the temporarily occupied Mariupol.

