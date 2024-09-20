Largest park in occupied Mariupol caught fire. VIDEO&PHOTOS

In the temporarily occupied Mariupol, a large-scale fire broke out in the city's largest park.

This was reported by the press service of the mayor's office, Censor.NET informs.

"Yesterday a new fire broke out in the occupied city. This time the fire engulfed Hurov Park in Kalmius district of Mariupol. According to local residents, it happened around 8pm," the statement said.

First, dead wood near the Kalchik River caught fire. After that, the fire spread rapidly, but there were no emergency crews at the scene. The occupiers have not yet reported on the causes and consequences of the fire.

Read more: AFU strike on Russian warehouses near occupied Mariupol: photos of aftermath have been released. VIDEO



