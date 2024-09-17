ENG
News
AFU strike on Russian warehouses near occupied Mariupol: photos of aftermath have been released. VIDEO

Satellite images have been posted online showing the aftermath of fires at Russian ammunition depots near occupied Mariupol after AFU strikes.

The photos were published by journalists of Radio Liberty, Censor.NET reports.

Satellite photos show the aftermath of fires and ammunition detonations in three different locations on the outskirts of occupied Mariupol. Some of the strikes, according to the photos and eyewitness accounts, took place as early as September 13, while others took place on the night of September 16.

On Tuesday, 17 September, the press centre of the Ukrainian Navy confirmed that the Ukrainian Navy had recently launched a missile strike on important ammunition depots discovered by intelligence near the temporarily occupied Mariupol.

According to confirmed reports, the strike destroyed both the infrastructure of the storage facilities and tonnes of ammunition that the invaders were stockpiling for use on the territory of Ukraine.

