In Mariupol and the surrounding settlements, the movement of Russian reserves towards Vuhledar has been rapidly intensified. A convoy of tracked military vehicles was spotted bypassing Mariupol to the north.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the adviser to the mayor Petro Andriushchenko.

"Trucks with chemical warfare agents and manpower are moving from Novoazovsk through Mariupol to the northwest of Nikolsky district. To secure the movement after the systematic cotton, the Russians set up mobile control and observation points consisting of police and military police," the statement said.

According to the adviser, a convoy of trawls loaded with tracked military equipment was also spotted moving north from Melitopol through Mangush and Nikolske, bypassing Mariupol.

Andriushchenko notes that the entire Azov region is witnessing a rapid increase in the movement of reserves in the direction of Vuhledar-Kurakhove.