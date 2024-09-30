Sumy region shelling over day: enemy struck 280 times in 50 localities, 9 people were wounded. PHOTOS

The enemy made 280 attacks on the territory of Sumy region yesterday. A total of 50 localities came under fire from various types of weapons.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the police of Sumy region

"Nine civilians were injured as a result of the strikes. Three apartment buildings, 5 private residential buildings, as well as a locomotive, a truck, a garage, a summer kitchen, an outbuilding and a gas pipeline were damaged," the statement said.

See more: Ruscists attack Sumy railway station with FPV drones: three wounded. PHOTOS











