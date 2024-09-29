ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
11940 visitors online
News Photo Russian aggression against Ukraine War
2 904 2

Ruscists attack Sumy railway station with FPV drones: three wounded. PHOTOS

Russian invaders attacked a railway station in the Sumy region with FPV drones, injuring three people, including a train driver.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the regional prosecutor's office.

According to the investigation, on 29 September 2024, at about 13:15, using methods of warfare prohibited by international law, the occupiers fired at a railway station in Khutir-Mylivskyi (Druzhba), Shostka district, using FPV drones.

As a result of the enemy attack, a train driver and a railway station employee were wounded.

See more: Occupiers shelled Nikopol district with artillery and UAVs: Poultry farm was damaged. Emergency rescue operations continue in Kryvyi Rih. PHOTOS

According to Ukrzaliznytsia, a driver, a station worker, and a passenger of train 6605 were injured.

There is no threat to their lives, doctors are working.

"The armoured diesel locomotive was damaged, so the train will continue with an auxiliary locomotive with a slight delay. We continue to move and monitor the condition of the wounded," Ukrzaliznytsia added.

Prosecutors, in cooperation with other law enforcement agencies, are documenting the consequences of the shelling.

Окупанти обстріляли залізничну станцію на Сумщині 29 вересня
Окупанти обстріляли залізничну станцію на Сумщині 29 вересня
Окупанти обстріляли залізничну станцію на Сумщині 29 вересня
Окупанти обстріляли залізничну станцію на Сумщині 29 вересня
Окупанти обстріляли залізничну станцію на Сумщині 29 вересня

Author: 

railway station (30) shoot out (13236) Sumska region (1142)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on Telegram
 
 