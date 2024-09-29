Ruscists attack Sumy railway station with FPV drones: three wounded. PHOTOS

Russian invaders attacked a railway station in the Sumy region with FPV drones, injuring three people, including a train driver.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the regional prosecutor's office.

According to the investigation, on 29 September 2024, at about 13:15, using methods of warfare prohibited by international law, the occupiers fired at a railway station in Khutir-Mylivskyi (Druzhba), Shostka district, using FPV drones.

As a result of the enemy attack, a train driver and a railway station employee were wounded.

According to Ukrzaliznytsia, a driver, a station worker, and a passenger of train 6605 were injured.

There is no threat to their lives, doctors are working.

"The armoured diesel locomotive was damaged, so the train will continue with an auxiliary locomotive with a slight delay. We continue to move and monitor the condition of the wounded," Ukrzaliznytsia added.

Prosecutors, in cooperation with other law enforcement agencies, are documenting the consequences of the shelling.










