40th recruitment center of Ukrainian army opened in Ternopil. PHOTOS

A new recruitment centre for the Ukrainian army was opened in Ternopil. This is the 40th recruitment centre in the country.

This was reported by the Ministry of Defence of Ukraine, Censor.NET reports.

"A recruitment centre for the Ukrainian army was opened in Ternopil. There are now 40 such centres in Ukraine. Those wishing to be recruited can apply at 6 Prince Vasyl Konstantin Ostrozky Street," the statement said.

The Ministry of Defence reminded that it is forbidden to issue summonses in the recruitment centre of the Ukrainian army and on the territory of the ASC where it is located. Civilian recruiters will help you find a position in the Defence Forces according to your preferences, education, and civilian experience.

"Our goal is simple: to provide each and every person with complete information about military service. Here you can find out about vacancies and how to get to the military unit of your choice for a specific position. I urge all residents of the city and the region to visit or call us and ask about the opportunities. We are here to help you understand the army and find your place in it, if you want to," said Oleksii Bezhevets, the Ministry of Defence's authorised representative for recruitment.

The ministry also added that through the recruitment centres of the Ukrainian army, it is possible to join not only the Armed Forces of Ukraine, but any unit of the Defence Forces.

As of today, more than 10,000 vacancies are available. The most popular positions are those of drivers, medics, repairmen, and UAV operators.