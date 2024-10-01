Day in Kharkiv region: enemy attacked settlements in 4 districts with aerial bombs, drones, MLRS, mortars, artillery. PHOTOS

Over the past day, the Russian military struck at settlements in Izium, Bohodukhiv, Chuhuiv and Kupyansk districts.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration, Oleh Syniehubov.

On 30 September, the Russian military shelled the city of Kupyansk with FPV drones and artillery. Private cars were damaged. A civilian man was injured and another died. The building of a private enterprise was damaged. A fire broke out.

The enemy struck the village of Kurylivka with MLRS. Private households were damaged. Dry grass caught fire in the village of Stetskivka.

A private house was destroyed and dry grass caught fire as a result of shelling from MLRS in the village of Hrafske.

A state educational institution was damaged in the village of Petro-Ivanivka. A fire broke out. Russians shelled the village of Shyrokyi Yar with artillery. Dry grass was burning in an open area.

Four civilians, including a 17-year-old boy, were injured in an FPV drone strike on the village of Ivashky. A car was damaged.

The Russian military shelled the village of Cherneshchyna with a guided aerial bomb. Five residential buildings and a kindergarten were damaged.

Investigative teams, forensic experts and explosives experts were working at the scene.

