Zelenskyy presented Golden Star to family of Hero of Ukraine Andrii Subotin, who got married with foil rings at Azovstal and died 2 days later. PHOTOS

Today, on 1 October 2024, on the Day of Defenders of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelenskyy presented the Golden Star to the family of the fallen Hero of Ukraine Andrii Subotin.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press centre of the State Border Guard Service.

As noted, the award was presented by the President of Ukraine to the daughter and father of the fallen border guard hero, Diana Subotina, and Valerii Subotin, who is also a participant in the Russian-Ukrainian war.

What is known about the fallen Hero?

Since April 2022, Andrii Subotin has been performing combat missions on the territory of Azovstal as part of a group from the Donetsk Border Guard Detachment. Despite receiving bullet wounds, the soldier continued to fight, in particular, he actively participated in the evacuation of civilians with children from Azovstal. On 7 May 2022, the officer came under fire and sustained life-threatening injuries.

"The award ceremony was also attended by Andrii's mother and wife, Liudmila and Valeriia Subotina. Two years ago, Valeriia and Andrii's love story went viral. The couple got married during the defence of Azovstal, exchanging foil rings. Two days later, unfortunately, the man died," the State Border Guard Service reminds.

