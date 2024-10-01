ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
10939 visitors online
News Photo
5 297 48

Zelenskyy listens to reports of Syrskyi and Barhylevych on situation at front. PHOTO

Today, on 1 October 2024, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy heard reports from Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrskyi and Chief of the General Staff Anatolii Barhylevych on the situation at the front.

This was announced by President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy on his Telegram channel, Censor.NET reports.

"The situation at the front, the need for weapons and equipment, coordination with the allies. Preparations for Ramstein. Heard reports from Defence Minister Rustem Umerov, Chief of the Army Oleksandr Syrskyi, and Chief of the General Staff Anatolii Barhylevych," the statement said.

Read more: Zelenskyy congratulates Rutte on becoming NATO Secretary General: "I hope for productive cooperation"

Зеленський Сирський та Баргилевич на нараді
Зеленський Сирський та Баргилевич на нараді

Author: 

Zelenskyi (6484) military actions (2349) Syrskyi Oleksandr (410) Anatolii Barhylevych (7)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on Facebook
 
 