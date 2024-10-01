Zelenskyy listens to reports of Syrskyi and Barhylevych on situation at front. PHOTO

Today, on 1 October 2024, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy heard reports from Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrskyi and Chief of the General Staff Anatolii Barhylevych on the situation at the front.

This was announced by President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy on his Telegram channel, Censor.NET reports.

"The situation at the front, the need for weapons and equipment, coordination with the allies. Preparations for Ramstein. Heard reports from Defence Minister Rustem Umerov, Chief of the Army Oleksandr Syrskyi, and Chief of the General Staff Anatolii Barhylevych," the statement said.

