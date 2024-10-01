Zelenskyy congratulates Rutte on becoming NATO Secretary General: "I hope for productive cooperation"

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has congratulated Mark Rutte on taking office as NATO Secretary General.

He announced this on the social network X, Censor.NET reports.

The Head of State thanked Jens Stoltenberg for supporting Ukraine throughout his tenure as NATO Secretary General.

"I deeply appreciate his personal efforts to bring Allies together to help Ukraine win and strengthen its armed forces. Ukraine's course towards NATO membership is irreversible and we remain committed to this goal," he said.

Read more: Trump says he has good relationship with Zelenskyy: I like him

The President also congratulated Mark Rutte on assuming the post of NATO Secretary General.

"I wish him success in this new position and look forward to productive cooperation to strengthen Euro-Atlantic security and our partnership with the Alliance on Ukraine's path to full membership in NATO. Only together, Ukraine and its allies, can we truly guarantee a peaceful, stable and secure Europe," Zelenskyy concluded.

Earlier it was reported that on October 1, Mark Rutte officially became the new Secretary General of the North Atlantic Alliance.

Rutte said that Ukraine would be the main issue on his list of priorities.

Read more: At "Ramstein", we must decide together with other leaders on joint steps to increase pressure on Russia for peace - Zelenskyy. VIDEO