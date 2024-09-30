At "Ramstein", we must decide together with other leaders on joint steps to increase pressure on Russia for peace - Zelenskyy. VIDEO

In a video address in the evening, Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that at the next meeting of the "Ramstein" Contact Group, the participants should agree "on joint steps and a common vision of how to increase pressure on Russia for this war and for peace."

The video was published on the president's Telegram channel, Censor.NET reports.

"Fourteen people were wounded in Zaporizhzhia today after a Russian strike. The rubble has been cleared all day. We managed to rescue two people from the rubble. The bombs hit ordinary residential buildings, ordinary city facilities.

Today, the Russians also struck with guided bombs in Kharkiv, Donetsk and Sumy regions. In particular, several residential buildings were damaged in Hlukhiv. In Kharkiv region, apartment buildings, energy infrastructure and medical facilities were damaged.

And this is Russia's daily terror. Russia uses about a hundred guided bombs every day against Ukraine. And this is a constant reminder to all our partners who can help that we need more long-range weapons for Ukraine, we need more air defence for Ukraine, we need more sanctions against Russia.

Now - during this week, in our various talks in America - our position and arguments have been heard in as much detail as possible. So that there are no more questions. And the teams - ours and those of our partners - have already started preparing for 'Ramstein'.

"In a week and a half, in October, at 'Ramstein', we must decide together with other leaders on common steps and a common vision of how to increase pressure on Russia for this war and for peace. A just peace," Zelenskyy said.

