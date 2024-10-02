ENG
15 hectares of forest caught fire in Kharkiv region as result of Russian shelling. VIDEO+PHOTOS

On the afternoon of Wednesday, 2 October, Russian invaders attacked the territory of the Kupiansk forestry in the Kharkiv region. A fire broke out on an area of 15 hectares near the village of Pisky Radkivski.

This was reported by the Kharkiv Regional State Administration, Censor.NET informs.

The RMA said that the hostile attack took place around 13:30.

Внаслідок російського обстрілу на Харківщині загорілися 15 гектарів лісу

"As a result of the strike, a fire broke out, engulfing 15 hectares of ecosystems - forest litter is burning, and in some places the flames have spread to the crowns of trees," the statement said.

Внаслідок російського обстрілу на Харківщині загорілися 15 гектарів лісу

No civilian casualties have been reported so far.

Firefighters and specialised services continue to eliminate the consequences of the hit.

