Soldiers of 3rd SAB eliminated four groups of occupiers who tried to storm positions in Kharkiv region. VIDEO

The soldiers of the 3rd Separate Assault Brigade defeated Russian infantry trying to break through to our positions in the Kharkiv region. The Ukrainian defenders successfully repelled the enemy assaults and eliminated all four groups of occupants on the approaches.

According to Censor.NET, a fragment of the combat work of our soldiers was published on the brigade's Telegram channel.

"The Russians were heavily shelled, including with 155 calibre from AS-90 self-propelled artillery systems. The brigade artillery is repelling the attacks - the fighters of the "Shot Team" and "Thunder Riders". The unmanned systems battalion is correcting the situation," the statement added.

