This summer, 589 civilians were killed in Ukraine due to Russian aggression. This is 45% more than in previous three months - UN

Between 1 June and 31 August 2024, 589 civilians were killed and 2,685 others were injured as a result of Russia's full-scale aggression in Ukraine. The number of victims of Russian aggression is 45% higher than in the spring of this year.

This is stated in a report by the Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights, Censor.NET reports.

The document says that this summer 589 Ukrainian civilians were killed and 2,685 were injured "as a result of conflict-related violence".

It is noted that 89 per cent of the victims were killed or injured on the government-controlled territory of Ukraine (518 killed and 2411 injured).

324 men, 238 women, 14 girls and 13 boys were killed. 1,353 men, 1,155 women, 104 boys and 73 girls were injured.

Read more: Israel declared UN Secretary General Guterres persona non grata: "He supports terrorists"

The report also notes that July was "the deadliest month for civilians in Ukraine since October 2022".

"The main reason for the high number of civilian casualties in July was a large-scale coordinated attack of dozens of missiles launched by the Russian Federation at targets across Ukraine on 8 July," the document says.

In addition, the UN report notes that between 1 June and 31 August, the Russian invaders carried out at least four massive attacks against energy facilities across Ukraine.

"During the reporting period, Russian armed groups continued systematic attacks on energy infrastructure critical to the civilian population in Ukraine," the organisation added.