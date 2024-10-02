Israel declared UN Secretary General Guterres persona non grata: "He supports terrorists"

Israel declared UN Secretary-General António Guterres persona non grata and banned him from entering the country.

The head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Israel Katz, announced this on the X social network, Censor.NET reports.

"Anyone who cannot unequivocally condemn Iran's heinous attack on Israel, as almost every country in the world has done, does not deserve to set foot on Israeli soil. This is the Secretary-General who still has not condemned the massacre and sexual atrocities committed by Hamas killers on October 7, and made no effort to declare them a terrorist organization.

The Secretary-General, who supports terrorists, rapists, and murderers from Hamas, Hezbollah, the Houthis, and now Iran - the mother of world terror - will be remembered as a stain in the history of the UN," he emphasized.

According to Katz, Israel will continue to "protect its citizens and defend its national dignity, with or without António Guterres."

Read more: UN Security Council outdated, its authority undermined, - UN Secretary-General Guterres

The situation in the Middle East

As a reminder, on 17-18 August, pagers in the pockets or hands of militants of the Iranian-backed Lebanese group "Hezbollah" exploded en masse in Lebanon. Israel, however, denies any involvement in the massive pager explosions of "Hezbollah" members, noting that the Lebanese group has many enemies.

At the same time, Israeli Defence Minister Yoav Gallant said that the Israeli Defence Forces (IDF) will focus its military efforts in the north, where it borders Lebanon, as a "new phase" of the war begins.

On 27 September, IDF spokesman Rear Admiral Daniel Hagari said that the Israeli Air Force had struck "Hezbollah's" headquarters in the Lebanese capital, Beirut.

Subsequently, the Israeli Defence Forces (IDF) officially announced the elimination of the leader and one of the founders of the "Hezbollah" group, Hassan Nasrallah.

On 1 October, Israel informed the United States that it was conducting limited ground operations focused on "Hezbollah's" infrastructure in Lebanon.

In the evening of 1 October, Iran launched missiles at Israel.

US destroyers shot down some of the missiles that Iran used to attack Israel.

Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu says Iran will pay for the massive missile attack.