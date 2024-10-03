Number of victims in Kharkiv increased to 12 people. In morning, enemy attacked Mala Danylivka district, there are casualties. PHOTO

In the Kharkiv region, Russians shelled a large number of localities over the past day. The number of people injured as a result of Russian shelling has increased to 20.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the head of the Kharkiv Regional Military District Administration, Oleh Synehubov.

Today, on 3 October, at 5:25 a.m., 7 private houses and outbuildings were damaged in the village of Cherkaska Lozova as a result of shelling. Three people were injured: two women aged 68 and 57 and a man aged 69.

Yesterday, on 2 October, at 23:20, the enemy dropped a bomb into the forest belt of Oleksiyivka Forest Park in the Shevchenkivskyi district of Kharkiv. The glazing of two 9-storey buildings was partially damaged.

At 23:00 in the Saltivskyi district of Kharkiv, as a result of the shelling, structural elements of a building and 2 cars were burning. The facade of a 5-storey residential building, apartments on the 4th and 5th floors were destroyed, and 10 cars were damaged. Twelve people were injured: five were hospitalized in moderate to light condition. Among the injured is a 3-year-old girl who is being treated as an outpatient.





On 2 October, settlements in the Bohodukhiv, Kupiansk, Chuhuiv, and Izium districts came under hostile fire.

In the village of Zolochiv, 6 residential buildings were damaged by shelling. A private house in the village of Nechvolodivka burned down as a result of a drone dropping a munition, the area is being clarified. Two women aged 61 and 53 were injured.

The enemy attacked Kupyansk twice over the past day. A 56-year-old woman was injured in a shelling at 16:30. An hour earlier, at 15:30, the enemy attacked a civilian car with an FPV drone. A 30-year-old woman was injured.

At 14:20 in the village of Zakharivka, Chuhuiv district. As a result of the shelling, grass, reeds, and bushes burned on the area of 4 hectares.

At 13:00 in the village of Nikopol, Izium district, an explosion of an unknown explosive device occurred, injuring a 52-year-old man.

At 12:34 in the village of Kivsharivka, the shelling caused the burning of grass over an area of 1 hectare and coniferous litter.

