Austrian premieres of Ukrainian films took place in Vienna. PHOTOS

In the last week of September, Vienna hosted the premiere screenings of Ukrainian films "My Carpathian Grandfather" by Zaza Buadze and "Father", the debut directorial work of Oleksandr Kobzar.

This was reported by Censor.NET.

The films were personally presented by the lead actor Bohdan Beniuk and director Zaza Buadze.

Oleksandra Saienko, the organiser of the film screenings and founder of the UStream Fest festival, shared her impression: "We are witnessing a steady increase in interest in Ukrainian art from both the international audience and Ukrainians. The Ukrainian part of our audience has grown significantly as a result of Russian aggression. People who are cut off from their homeland are all the more in need of their own cultural product, emotional and intellectual connection with their environment."

Both screenings took place in the packed halls of the CineCentre cinema, known for its focus on European festival cinema. The audience had the opportunity to talk to the filmmakers, hear first-hand stories from the filming process and learn the creators' opinions on the development of Ukrainian cinema.

