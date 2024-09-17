In July 2024, the documentary "Impact: A Revolutionary Documentary", which highlights the issue of political manipulation by exploring Nazi rhetoric in the context of Russian aggression against Ukraine.

The documentary, in particular, shows how Nazi ideas are formed and spread in modern Russia.

The European publication EU Reporter described in its description of the film how the Russian Orthodox Church is used to support Nazi ideologies and propaganda. The film also shows how the Russian Orthodox Church promotes narratives, in particular in Ukraine, through agents of the anti-cult organization RACIRS (Russian Association of Centers for the Study of Religions and Sects).

"RACIRS, which influences all three branches of government in Ukraine and the media, has a global goal of destroying democracy in the world. Therefore, the film reveals a part of the global strategy of anti-cultists who seek World War III.

The EU has launched an investigation into anti-cult activities and those associated with them. Anti-cult activities are seen as a continuation of Nazi ideology.

"Impact: A Revolutionary Documentary" allows us to understand modern threats and manipulations, emphasizing the complexity of the interaction between religion, politics and propaganda.

The film is available in Ukrainian and English.

