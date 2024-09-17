Russian army strength increased due to extremely hostile situation in West - Peskov

Russian dictator Vladimir Putin has decided to increase the number of Russian army personnel to 2 million 389 thousand people, allegedly because of new threats to the country.

This statement was made by Putin's spokesman Dmitry Peskov to the Russian media, Censor.NET reports.

He was asked a question about the increase in the size of the Russian army and what it was about.

"This is due to an increase in the number of threats that arise for our country beyond the perimeter of our borders. This is due to the extremely hostile situation on the western borders and instability on the eastern borders," Peskov said.

As a reminder, on 16 September, Russian dictator Vladimir Putin issued a decree increasing the number of personnel in the Russian Armed Forces to 2 million 389 thousand people. The number of Russian military personnel will increase to 1.5 million.