Kremlin propagandist Solovyov has expanded list of Ukrainian cities that "need to be wiped off face of Earth": "In addition to Kharkiv, I would demolish Odesa, Mykolaiv and Kyiv". VIDEO+PHOTOS

Kremlin propagandist Vladimir Solovyov proposes to completely destroy Kharkiv, Mykolaiv, Odesa and Kyiv.

According to Censor.NET, Solovyov stated this desire on his propaganda show on RosTV.

Watch more: Solovyov threatens to annex German territory: "If Russian soldier enters Berlin now, we will never withdraw from there.". VIDEO

nazism (48) propaganda (439) Solovyov Vladimir (19) Rashism (14) russians (9)
