Kremlin propagandist Solovyov has expanded list of Ukrainian cities that "need to be wiped off face of Earth": "In addition to Kharkiv, I would demolish Odesa, Mykolaiv and Kyiv". VIDEO+PHOTOS
Kremlin propagandist Vladimir Solovyov proposes to completely destroy Kharkiv, Mykolaiv, Odesa and Kyiv.
According to Censor.NET, Solovyov stated this desire on his propaganda show on RosTV.
