Entire village burned down: Forest fire spreads to houses in Kharkiv region, killing 4 people. VIDEO&PHOTOS

In the Borova community of Kharkiv region, a forest fire spread to houses, killing 4 people.

This was announced by the head of the investigation department of the main department of the National Police in Kharkiv region, Serhii Bolvinov, Censor.NET reports.

"The whole village burned down - more than a thousand houses were destroyed by a forest fire. Four people were burned alive. Two displaced women, one local woman and one man. They simply did not have time to escape - the flames were spreading at a frantic pace.

The fire came from Donetsk region again, spreading from the village of Rubtsi to Borivske forestry. The wildfire engulfed the Chervonooskilskyi landscape park and then began to approach the village of Pisky-Radkivski. It was in this area, on the territory of one of the charitable foundations, that people died and two more were burned," the statement said.

About 1,100 wooden houses burned in and around the forest, and 60 people were evacuated.

