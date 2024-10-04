Day in Kharkiv region: occupiers attacked 5 districts, 8 people were injured. PHOTO

Over the past day, the occupiers used UAVs, FABs, MLRS, and FVP drones to strike the Kharkiv region: civilians were wounded.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration, Oleh Synehubov.

In the evening, the occupiers attacked the village of Tokarivka, Kharkiv district. Two grenades were dropped from a drone on a motorbike, injuring a 62-year-old woman and a 67-year-old man.

At around 04:35 p.m., the village of Bohuslavka in Izium district was shelled, two women aged 75 and 73 were wounded. Two houses were also destroyed, windows and roofs of 10 private houses were damaged.

At 04:00 p.m., the enemy attacked Bohodukhiv district, Perovske village. The shelling partially damaged a private house, outbuildings, and power lines. A 44-year-old man, a 66-year-old woman and a 50-year-old woman were wounded.

A 31-year-old man was injured in the village of Okhrimivka, Chuhuiv district, which was shelled by the enemy at 03:30 p.m..

Kupiansk, the village of Kivsharivka, and the Kindrashivska territorial community also came under hostile fire during the day. The shelling damaged apartments in a multi-story building and the roof of a municipal institution, and set fire to a garage and a car, as well as forest flooring over an area of 800 square meters.

