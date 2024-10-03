In Tokarivka, Kharkiv region, Russian drone attacked two residents: they were hospitalized with injuries

On October 3, in the evening, an enemy drone attacked local residents in Tokarivka, Kharkiv region.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by Viacheslav Zadorenko, head of the Derhachi MMA.

"Around 6 p.m., a 62-year-old woman and a 67-year-old man were injured as a result of two grenades dropped from an enemy drone," the report says.

The woman sustained shrapnel injuries to both shins and an injury to her upper left hand. The man has injuries to both legs, arms and chest.

The men were hospitalized. Currently, doctors are providing them with the necessary assistance.

