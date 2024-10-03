Forced evacuation of children from right bank of Kupiansk district is planned to be completed by end of week - head of RMA Besedin

Currently, there are seven children and four families left on the right bank of the Kupiansk community. They plan to evacuate by the end of the week.

As Censor.NET informs, Andriy Besedin, the head of the Kupiansk CMA, told about this on the air of the "Espresso" TV channel.

"More than two weeks ago, the forced evacuation of children from the right bank of the Kupiansk district was announced. As of September 15, there were 158 children in the community. Today, seven children and four families remain there. I think that by the end of the week we will complete the forced evacuation, and this will be our next victory. After all, children and their families will be in safe places. This is important for us because children should study, go for walks, enjoy their childhood, and not be on the territory of the Kupyansk community, actually 6 km from the front line, and see everything that is happening. Therefore, the situation with the evacuation of children is satisfactory. The evacuation is ongoing and will be completed in the near future," Besedin said.

There are still 6,300 civilian residents on the territory, he said.

"Each of them wrote a refusal. Every day, all services work to persuade people to leave, understanding the complexity of the situation. There are certain areas of settlements, especially the city of Kupyansk, this is the left bank, Zaoskilya, to which we actually already have no access

There is no civilization there: no critical infrastructure, no water, no gas, no electricity. However, more than 300 people remain there, waiting for an unknown reason. That is why we are working, trying to convey information to them, reach them and take them out. Mostly there are elderly people who have lived there all their lives," Besedin added.

Also remind, that on October 1, mandatory evacuation of children was announced in the Sumy district.

Watch more: Bodies of 16 liquidated occupiers lie on death trail near Hlyboke, Kharkiv region. VIDEO 18+