Invaders attacked Nikopol district more than 20 times during day, man was wounded. PHOTOS

During the day on Friday, 4 October, the enemy attacked the Nikopol district of the Dnipropetrovsk region more than 20 times, using artillery and kamikaze drones. A man was wounded.

This was announced by the head of the Dnipropetrovsk RMA Serhii Lysak, Censor.NET reports.

According to the official, Marhanets, Myrove and Pokrov communities, as well as Nikopol, came under hostile attack.

"The enemy attacked Nikopol district more than 20 times during the day. Most of all - with kamikaze drones. They also fired with artillery," said the head of the RMA.

A 46-year-old man was injured as a result of Russian shelling. He will be treated for shrapnel wounds on an outpatient basis.

A private house also caught fire due to the occupiers' attacks. Three more were damaged. In addition, other infrastructure came under enemy fire, including a sanatorium and a car.

Watch more: Four dozen bodies of occupiers lie on battlefield in Svatove direction. VIDEO 18+