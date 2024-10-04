Scheme to smuggle men across border exposed, organizer was in US - National Police. PHOTO

Law enforcement officers exposed a scheme to smuggle men of military age from Ukraine to the European Union. About 40 people were smuggled abroad, the cost of the "service" was $10,000 for each person.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press service of the National Police.

The defendants created a closed channel on Telegram, where they offered their "services" and instructed "clients". After paying an advance, the fugitives had to get to Lviv, and from there, the members of the criminal group transported them to Zakarpattia via mountain roads. Later, the men of military age were hidden in the offenders' homes, after which they were illegally transported across the state border of Ukraine, bypassing the established checkpoints to Romania.

In cooperation with the Department of Investigations of the US Department of Homeland Security, Ukrainian law enforcement officers exposed the whereabouts of one of the organisers of the criminal scheme, who illegally crossed the state border of Ukraine and fled to the United States, and from there coordinated the activities of his accomplices and distributed funds. The other co-organiser was detained in Zakarpattia region on the way to smuggle another group of people.

See more: Woman is detained in Kharkiv who helped men apply for fake disability for $29,000 - prosecutor’s office. PHOTOS





The organisers of the criminal "scheme" were served a notice of suspicion under Art. 332 (Illegal transfer of persons across the state border of Ukraine), one of them is already under arrest. The measures to identify other members of the criminal group and detain them are under way.