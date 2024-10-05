Total combat losses of Russian Federation since beginning of war - about 659,220 people (+1,280 per day), 8,916 tanks, 19,037 artillery systems, 17,658 armored combat vehicles. INFOGRAPHICS

Since the beginning of the full-scale invasion, the Ukrainian Defence Forces have eliminated 659,220 Russian invaders.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press centre of the General Staff.

As noted, the total combat losses of the enemy from 24.02.22 to 05.10.24 are approximately:

personnel - about 659220 (+1280) people,

tanks - 8916 (+8) units,

armoured combat vehicles - 17658 (+31) units,

artillery systems - 19037 (+72) units,

MLRS - 1216 (+4) units,

air defence systems - 970 (+5) units,

aircraft - 368 (+0) units,

helicopters - 328 (+0) units,

UAVs of the operational and tactical level - 16529 (+35),

cruise missiles - 2613 (+0),

ships/boats - 28 (+0) units,

submarines - 1 (+0) units,

motor vehicles and tankers - 25905 (+85) units,

special equipment - 3344 (+11)

"The data is being clarified," the General Staff said.