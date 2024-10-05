ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
10424 visitors online
News Photo
5 813 20

Total combat losses of Russian Federation since beginning of war - about 659,220 people (+1,280 per day), 8,916 tanks, 19,037 artillery systems, 17,658 armored combat vehicles. INFOGRAPHICS

Since the beginning of the full-scale invasion, the Ukrainian Defence Forces have eliminated 659,220 Russian invaders.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press centre of the General Staff.

As noted, the total combat losses of the enemy from 24.02.22 to 05.10.24 are approximately:

personnel - about 659220 (+1280) people,

tanks - 8916 (+8) units,

armoured combat vehicles - 17658 (+31) units,

artillery systems - 19037 (+72) units,

MLRS - 1216 (+4) units,

air defence systems - 970 (+5) units,

aircraft - 368 (+0) units,

helicopters - 328 (+0) units,

UAVs of the operational and tactical level - 16529 (+35),

cruise missiles - 2613 (+0),

ships/boats - 28 (+0) units,

submarines - 1 (+0) units,

motor vehicles and tankers - 25905 (+85) units,

special equipment - 3344 (+11)

Read on Censor.NET: Russia has lost more elite soldiers in a year of fighting near Vuhledar than in 10 years in Chechnya - BBC

втрати окупантів

"The data is being clarified," the General Staff said.

Author: 

Russian Army (9817) Armed Forces HQ (4352) liquidation (2680) elimination (5611)
Share:
Summarize:
 Support Censor.NET
 
 