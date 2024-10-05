Day in Donetsk region: enemy shelled 14 settlements, one person was killed and wounded. PHOTOS

Over the past day, 14 localities came under fire: the towns of Lyman, Kurakhove, Pokrovsk, Chasiv Yar, Zakitne, Zoria, Illinka, Karpivka, Novyi Komar, Novoandriivka, Pishchane, Rozlyv, Shakhtarske and Yurkivka.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the head of the Donetsk Regional Military Administration Vadym Filashkin, and the regional police.

The enemy shelled Razlyv of Volnovakha district with Smerch multiple rocket launchers - 10 private houses, a shop, a house of culture, an enterprise, and 6 civilian cars were damaged.

Pokrovsk district

A person was injured in Illinka of the Mariinka district. In Kurakhove, two administrative buildings and several multi-story buildings were damaged, and a private house was damaged in Voznesenka.

In Karpivka, four private houses, a garage, and an outbuilding were damaged as a result of an attack from Smerch MLRS.

In Pokrovsk and Novoandriivka, hostile drones damaged one private house each. In Pishchane, a civilian car was damaged by a UAV hit.

Russian troops shelled Kurakhove with artillery, damaging an apartment building and a hospital.

Kramatorsk district

The occupiers struck Lyman with two FAB-250 bombs with a UMPK module and a Smerch MLRS, damaging an apartment building, a shop, two administrative buildings, a boiler room, and critical infrastructure.

In Zarichne, 2 houses were destroyed, in Torske - 1. In Mykolaivska community, 4 summer houses and an infrastructure facility were damaged.

In Zakitne, the Russian FSA damaged the post office and two civilian cars.

Russians shelled Illinka with artillery, wounding a man. A non-residential building was damaged in Kostiantynivka.

Russia dropped a FAB-250 bomb with a UMPK module on Zoria, destroying three apartment buildings and an educational institution.

Bakhmut district

Two buildings were damaged in Siversk. A civilian was killed in Chasiv Yar as a result of shelling, 16 private houses and 2 multi-storey buildings were damaged.

A civilian was killed in Chasiv Yar as a result of shelling, 16 private houses and 2 multi-storey buildings were damaged.






























