Russians attacked Nikopol district with kamikaze drones and artillery more than 20 times during day. PHOTOS

During the day on 5 October, Russian troops carried out more than 20 attacks on the Nikopol district of the Dnipropetrovsk region.

This was announced by the head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military District Administration Serhii Lysak, Censor.NET reports.

"Nikopol district was again under attack from enemy kamikaze drones and artillery. The aggressor hit the area more than 20 times," the statement said.

As noted, Nikopol, Marhanets, Pokrovske, Myrovka, and Chervonohryhorivka communities were shaken by the occupiers' attacks.

The shelling damaged 3 private houses, an outbuilding and a greenhouse.

According to the head of the RMA, the residents were not injured.

