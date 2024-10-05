Russian shelling in Donetsk region kills two people, wounds six others. PHOTOS

On Saturday, 5 October, two people were killed and six others were injured in the Donetsk region as a result of Russian shelling.

This was reported by the Donetsk Regional Prosecutor's Office, Censor.NET reports.

According to investigators, the invaders fired on Bakhmut, Volnovakha, and Kramatorsk districts.

At 11:00, the occupiers shelled the town of Toretsk with artillery. A 65-year-old woman sustained life-threatening injuries.

In addition, at around 12:00, the enemy conducted an air strike on the village of Velyka Novosilka. The attack resulted in the death of a couple: An 86-year-old man was killed, and his wife of 76 years sustained multiple shrapnel wounds.

At 15:00, Russians dropped bombs on Kostiantynivka. In a residential area, five residents sustained injuries of varying severity - three women aged 54, 63 and 74 and 54 and 72-year-old men. They were diagnosed with mine-blast traumas, contusions, shrapnel wounds and cut wounds to the head and limbs."

The prosecutor's office said that residential buildings, power lines, gas pipelines, cars and a garage were damaged in the epicentre of the strikes. Previously, Russian troops had fired KAB-250s at the settlements.

Pre-trial investigations have been initiated in criminal proceedings on the facts of violation by the enemy of the laws and customs of war (Art. 438(1) and (2) of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

