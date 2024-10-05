There were 67 combat engagements on frontline, 18 attacks are still ongoing. Situation is hottest in Pokrovsk direction today, - General Staff

Since the beginning of the day, 67 combat engagements took place in the frontline. The hottest spot today is the Pokrovsk direction, where the occupiers, with the support of aviation, made 15 attempts to push Ukrainian defenders from their positions.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the report of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on the situation at the front as of 16 hours on 5 October.

Strikes on the territory of Ukraine

The border settlements of the Sumy region continue to suffer from cynical shelling from the territory of the Russian Federation. Pokrovka and Katerynivka were shelled by enemy artillery. The invaders carried out air strikes in the areas of Volfyne, Obody, Pavlivka, and Velyka Pysarivka, dropping 10 bombs.

Read more: Defense forces of Ukraine hit the FL base of Russian occupiers in Voronezh region - General Staff

Situation in the Kharkiv region

In the Kupiansk direction, the enemy carried out five assault attacks near Novoosynove and Lozova. Three of the engagements ended, two more are ongoing.

Situation in the East

In the Lyman direction, the invading army attacked four times near Novosadove, Makiivka, and Torske. Ukrainian defenders repelled two attacks, two more are ongoing.

In the Siversk direction, the enemy unsuccessfully attacked once in the vicinity of Terny during the day.

In the Kramatorsk direction, the invaders made five assault attacks. Ukrainian defence forces stopped two Russian attacks near Stupochky and Chasiv Yar, and three more attacks are ongoing. The enemy also launched air strikes on Kramatorsk.

In the Toretsk direction, the enemy attacked six times near Dachne and Toretsk. Two battles ended without success for the occupiers, four more are ongoing. The areas around Diliivka and Oleksandro-Kalynove are suffering from enemy air strikes.

Since the beginning of the day, the Pokrovsk direction has been the hottest spot. Since the beginning of the day, the occupants, with the support of aviation, have made 15 attempts to push our defenders from their positions near Novotoretske, Selydove, Krutyi Yar, and Promin. The defence forces are holding back the enemy's onslaught and repelled 12 attacks, three firefights are still ongoing. The enemy's losses are being clarified.

In the Kurakhove direction, the enemy attacked 14 times near Tsukurine, Horoshne, Heorhiivka, Katerynivka, Kostiantynivka, and Antonivka. Ten battles were completed, four are ongoing.

Read more: Total combat losses of Russian Federation since beginning of war - about 659,220 people (+1,280 per day), 8,916 tanks, 19,037 artillery systems, 17,658 armored combat vehicles. INFOGRAPHICS

Situation in the South

In the Vremivka direction, the occupiers attacked the positions of our troops near Bohoiavlenka three times. All enemy assaults were repelled. At the same time, the enemy, supporting the offensive, actively used aviation, dropping six bombs.

In the Orikhiv direction, the invaders made one unsuccessful attempt to attack the positions of our defenders.

In the Prydniprovskyi direction, Russian troops did not conduct any offensive actions, but did launch an air strike near the town of Lvove.

According to the General Staff, the situation on other frontlines has not changed significantly.

Read more: Four people were injured as result of occupiers’ dropping explosives from drone in Kherson

Russian attacks on the Kursk region

During the day, the occupiers dropped 24 KABs on the Kursk region of the Russian Federation.