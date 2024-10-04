Defense forces of Ukraine hit the FL base of Russian occupiers in Voronezh region - General Staff

On the night of 4 October, the SSU, in cooperation with the Ukrainian Defence Forces, struck a fuel and lubricants depot in the Voronezh region of Russia.

According to Censor.NET, this is stated in the report of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

"Last night, the Annanefteprodukt fuel and lubricants storage facility near the village of Anna in the Voronezh region of Russia was attacked," the post reads.

It is noted that Russian air defense systems were operating in the area of the facility. At least one of the vertical tanks was confirmed to have been hit. A fire occurred.

"The task was carried out by the forces and means of the Security Service of Ukraine in cooperation with other components of the Defence Forces of Ukraine. The results of the destruction are being clarified. To be continued... Glory to Ukraine!" the General Staff said.

Earlier it was reported that the governor of Voronezh region, Alexander Gusev, claimed that Ukrainian drones were suppressed by electronic warfare in the Annino district, with one of them crashing into the territory of an oil depot.