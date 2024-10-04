Building of regional FSS office was burned down in Novosibirsk, Russia - DIU. VIDEO
On October 3, in Novosibirsk, unknown persons threw flammable mixtures through a broken window of the regional FSS office and set it on fire.
According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the Telegram channel of the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine.
"There are more and more similar events inside the aggressor state, as the number of people ready to take desperate steps against the criminal regime in the Kremlin is growing," the statement said.
As a reminder, on the morning of October 4, it became known about the fires at an oil depot in the Voronezh region and a private oil depot in the Perm Krai.
