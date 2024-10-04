Private oil depot is on fire in Perm region of Russia. VIDEO

A massive fire broke out at a petroleum product storage facility in the Perm region of Russia. The fire spread over an area of 10,000 square metres. The oil depot is located in the industrial zone of the village of Ossentsi.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the Russian media.

It is noted that the oil depot is private. It is not known what caused the fire. According to local residents, the fire engulfed the fuel tanks. It happened at around 2 to 3 am local time.

More than 60 firefighters and 19 pieces of equipment were engaged in the firefighting operations. It has already been localized.

Currently, the Russians say that the causes of the fire are being investigated. According to preliminary reports, there were no casualties.

Watch more: Drone crashes on territory of oil depot in Voronezh region of Russia, fire starts. VIDEO