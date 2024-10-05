Four people were injured as result of occupiers’ dropping explosives from drone in Kherson

Russians attacked civilians with a drone in the Dniprovskyi district of Kherson.

This was reported by the Kherson Regional Military Administration, Censor.NET reports.

As noted, four people were injured as a result of the explosives dropped from a UAV in the Dniprovskyi district of Kherson.

Thus, a 55-year-old man and women aged 65 and 70 sustained explosive injuries and shrapnel wounds.



It is reported that the victims were outside at the time of the strike. All were hospitalised for medical treatment.

Later, it became known about one more victim - a 60-year-old man who sustained a shrapnel wound to his shoulder. He is currently under medical supervision.

