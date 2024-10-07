Day in Donetsk region: three killed and 10 wounded, including six-year-old child. PHOTO

Russian invaders shelled the settlements of Volnovakha, Pokrovsk, Kramatorsk and Bakhmut districts yesterday. There are dead and wounded.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the head of the Donetsk RMA Vadym Filashkin.

Volnovakha district

In Maksymivka, Vuhledar TG, 14 houses were damaged.

Pokrovsk district

In Illinka of Kurakhivka TG, 1 person was killed and 1 wounded; Kurakhove, Kurakhivka, Veselyi Hai, and Sontsivka were shelled.

On 6 October at 17:00 a private house was damaged as a result of the shelling of Shevchenko village. A local resident of 1954 year of birth received a shrapnel wound to her spine.

At 19.03, the roof of a religious building (non-operational) caught fire over an area of 250 square metres. Rescuers managed to extinguish the fire at 23.50.

Around 19:06, a UAV dropped a munition in Pokrovsk. The shelling damaged a civilian car whose driver was moving along Defenders of Ukraine Street.

Kramatorsk district

Five houses were damaged in Lyman, two in Torsk and one in Zarichne. In Mykolaivka, 17 private houses, a multi-storey building, an administrative building, a dormitory and 2 warehouses were damaged. In Kostiantynivka, 1 person was killed and 2 were injured; 12 private houses, 4 multi-storey buildings, 2 administrative buildings, a shop, a cafe, a post office, a bank, and 2 power lines were damaged.

Bakhmut district

In Siversk, 2 multi-storey buildings and 2 private houses were damaged. In Chasiv Yar, 1 person was killed and 1 wounded, 9 private houses were damaged. In Toretsk, a person was wounded and a house was damaged.

In just 24 hours, Russians fired 29 times at settlements in Donetsk region. 267 people were evacuated, including 29 children.