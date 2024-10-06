Occupiers hit Kostiantynivka with KABs, one person killed, two wounded. PHOTOS

On the afternoon of Sunday, 6 October, Russians dropped three gKABs on Kostiantynivka in the Donetsk region. According to preliminary reports, one person was killed and two others were injured.

This was reported by the head of the Donetsk Regional Military Administration Vadym Filashkin on Telegram, Censor.NET reports.

The hostile shelling also damaged two multi-storey buildings, an administrative building, a shop, a cafe, a bank, a post office, and a power line.

The authorities and all responsible services are on site.

The head of the RMA also called on local residents to evacuate to safer places.

We would like to remind you that on Monday, 7 October, the curfew will be tightened in all settlements of the Kostiantynivka community in the Donetsk region. It will last from 15:00 to 11:00. Before that, it was in effect from 17:00 to 09:00.

A PrivatBank branch will also close in Konstiantynivka.

