Russian aggression against Ukraine
Russians attacked Nikopol district with drones and artillery 10 times. PHOTOS

On 7 October, Russian occupiers shelled the Nikopol district 10 times with artillery and attacked with kamikaze drones.

This was written by the head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional State Administration Serhii Lysak, Censor.NET reports.

Nikopol, Marhanets, and Pokrovske community came under fire.

"Three private houses were damaged. Fortunately, there were no casualties," noted Lysak.

Наслідки російських обстрілів Нікопольщини 7 жовтня
Місце влучання російського снаряда на Нікопольщині

