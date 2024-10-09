Total combat losses of Russian Federation since beginning of war are about 664,120 people (+1150 per day), 8944 tanks, 19,222 artillery systems, 17,751 armored combat vehicles. INFOGRAPHICS

Since the beginning of the full-scale invasion, the Ukrainian Defence Forces have eliminated 664,120 Russian invaders.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press centre of the General Staff.

As noted, the total combat losses of the enemy from 24.02.22 to 09.10.24 are approximately:

personnel - about 664120 (+1150) people,

tanks - 8944 (+4) units,

armoured combat vehicles - 17751 (+11) units,

artillery systems - 19222 (+19) units,

MLRS - 1223 (+0) units,

air defence systems - 973 (+0) units,

aircraft - 368 (+0) units,

helicopters - 328 (+0) units,

UAVs of the operational and tactical level - 16718 (+31),

cruise missiles - 2618 (+0),

ships/boats - 28 (+0) units,

submarines - 1 (+0) units,

automotive equipment and tankers/vehicles and fuel tanks - 26240 (+55) units,

special equipment - 3385 (+12)

"Due to the constant receipt of updated intelligence data, it became necessary to adjust some positions of total enemy losses - UAVs and aircraft. The total figure has been adjusted, and the losses for the day are reported as usual," the General Staff said.